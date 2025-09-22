Dr. George Carruthers, right, and William Conway, project manager at the Naval Research Institute, left, examine the lunar surface far-ultraviolet camera/spectrograph. (U.S. Navy photo)
Honoring a Pioneer: Dr. George Carruthers’ Legacy Reaches Space Again
