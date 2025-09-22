Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th OSS: Weather Flight [Image 6 of 6]

    100th OSS: Weather Flight

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A computer screen displays a satellite map of air traffic control around RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The OSS weather flight uses the satellite data to gather spatial intelligence, ensuring the crew has all the information they need to get the mission done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

