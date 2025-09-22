100th OSS: Weather Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A computer screen displays a satellite map of air traffic control around RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The OSS weather flight uses the satellite data to gather spatial intelligence, ensuring the crew has all the information they need to get the mission done. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)