100th OSS: Weather Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mason Eggleston, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather mission integration noncommissioned officer in charge, fills out an observation form during a weather check on the flightline at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Airmen in the OSS weather flight provide comprehensive and accurate weather forecasts to ensure the safety and success of air refueling missions throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)