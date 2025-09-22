100th OSS: Weather Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick New, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, stands on the observation deck on RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The OSS weather flight issues forecasts to provide weather watches, warnings and advisories that safeguard personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris A. Prochaska)