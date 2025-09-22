Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th OSS: Weather Flight [Image 2 of 6]

    100th OSS: Weather Flight

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick New, 100th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, stands on the observation deck on RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The OSS weather flight issues forecasts to provide weather watches, warnings and advisories that safeguard personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris A. Prochaska)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 05:59
    Photo ID: 9333206
    VIRIN: 250919-F-RL213-1001
    Resolution: 5854x3903
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, 100th OSS: Weather Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Iris Prochaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    100 OSS
    Weather
    Airmen

