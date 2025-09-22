Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, review preflight checks on a small unmanned aerial system during a drone tutorial at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. The training introduced Soldiers across the brigade to tactical drone operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 02:31
|Photo ID:
|9333007
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-GF403-7456
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|675.59 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Brigade Soldiers Expand Capabilities with Drone Training [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raider Brigade Soldiers expand capabilities with drone training
No keywords found.