    Raider Brigade Soldiers Expand Capabilities with Drone Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Raider Brigade Soldiers Expand Capabilities with Drone Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    PV2 Rhett Hoff, a cannon crew member assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, operates a drone during training at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. Hoff was selected to attend based on his technical skills and interest in aviation.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 02:31
    Photo ID: 9333004
    VIRIN: 250918-A-GF403-2626
    Resolution: 1363x2048
    Size: 578.11 KB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    This work, Raider Brigade Soldiers Expand Capabilities with Drone Training [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raider Brigade Soldiers expand capabilities with drone training

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

