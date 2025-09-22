PV2 Rhett Hoff, a cannon crew member assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, operates a drone during training at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. Hoff was selected to attend based on his technical skills and interest in aviation.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 02:31
|Photo ID:
|9333004
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-GF403-2626
|Resolution:
|1363x2048
|Size:
|578.11 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Raider Brigade Soldiers expand capabilities with drone training
