The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a Chuseok reception at Hotel Interburgo Dague on September 19th. As the celebration of the Korean’s Holiday and culturally and personally strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, all of the U.S. and ROK Soldiers, civilian adviser, and so on participated in the reception had great time.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9332940
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-BB919-1135
|Resolution:
|4817x3211
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 19ESC Chuseok Reception [Image 8 of 8], by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.