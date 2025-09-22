Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 19ESC Chuseok Reception [Image 4 of 8]

    2025 19ESC Chuseok Reception

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a Chuseok reception at Hotel Interburgo Dague on September 19th. As the celebration of the Korean’s Holiday and culturally and personally strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, all of the U.S. and ROK Soldiers, civilian adviser, and so on participated in the reception had great time.

