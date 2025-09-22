2025 19ESC Chuseok Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command held a Chuseok reception at Hotel Interburgo Dague on September 19th. As the celebration of the Korean’s Holiday and culturally and personally strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance, all of the U.S. and ROK Soldiers, civilian adviser, and so on participated in the reception had great time.