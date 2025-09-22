Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chief Attends JMSDF Autumn Festival [Image 9 of 13]

    USS Chief Attends JMSDF Autumn Festival

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) pose for a photo with a visitor dressed in firefighting gear during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Autumn Festival 2025 in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Chief welcomed more than 1,200 visitors during the festival which celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District and included displays and demonstrations of Japan Self-Defense Force vessels, vehicles, equipment, and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 9332799
    VIRIN: 250920-N-II719-1083
    Resolution: 5586x3990
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

