USS Chief Attends JMSDF Autumn Festival

The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) Command Senior Chief Antoine Trice, Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Searight, and Commanding Officer Capt. Sean Barner, pose for a photo with the Furuhata family from Fukuoka City, who were the 1,000th visitors to tour the ship during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Autumn Festival 2025 in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Chief welcomed more than 1,200 visitors during the festival which celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District and included displays and demonstrations of Japan Self-Defense Force vessels, vehicles, equipment, and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)