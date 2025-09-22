USS Chief Attends JMSDF Autumn Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Collin Johnson, assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), poses for a photo with a visitor during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Autumn Festival 2025 in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 20, 2025. Chief welcomed more than 1,200 visitors during the festival which celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District and included displays and demonstrations of Japan Self-Defense Force vessels, vehicles, equipment, and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)