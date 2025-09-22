1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rodrick Crichton, a landing support specialist with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, operates a leaf blower during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez)
