1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Anthony Robles, a logistics officer with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, trims a bush during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9332576
|VIRIN:
|250919-M-PK186-1076
|Resolution:
|6174x4116
|Size:
|497.06 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
