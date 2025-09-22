1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Andrew Flores, a motor vehicle operator with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, scrapes residue during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez)