Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Andrew Flores, a motor vehicle operator with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, scrapes residue during Operation Clean Sweep III on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 19, 2025. OCS III is part of a joint initiative aimed at revitalizing the barracks infrastructure and enhancing operational readiness for Marines and Sailors residing within the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alan Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9332573
    VIRIN: 250919-M-PK186-1005
    Resolution: 6467x4311
    Size: 502.33 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: RENO, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III
    1st DSB supports Operation Clean Sweep III

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    1stMLG
    USMCNews
    Barracks360Reset
    USMC
    CleanSweep

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download