Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano 

    Air Force Test Center

    Col. Paul Calhoun, Air Force Test Center, deputy commander, stands outside of the AFTC headquarters at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025. Calhoun’s leadership philosophy emphasized connection, collaboration, communication and problem-solving, aligning with the AFTC’s Strategic Thrust number three to strengthen partnerships and processes with the Integrated Capabilities Command and Integrated Development Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9332271
    VIRIN: 250827-F-NG544-1040
    Resolution: 4845x3224
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Tabatha Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust
    Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deputy commander
    Calhoun
    AFTC
    2025 Strategic Plan
    Strategic Thrust 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download