Col. Paul Calhoun, Air Force Test Center, deputy commander, stands outside of the AFTC headquarters at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025. Calhoun’s leadership philosophy emphasized connection, collaboration, communication and problem-solving, aligning with the AFTC’s Strategic Thrust number three to strengthen partnerships and processes with the Integrated Capabilities Command and Integrated Development Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)
Calhoun's Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC's Strategic Thrust
