Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.22.2025 17:14 Photo ID: 9332270 VIRIN: 250909-F-NG544-1001 Resolution: 1600x896 Size: 518.44 KB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Tabatha Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.