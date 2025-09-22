(U.S. Air Force graphic by Master Sgt. Tabatha Arellano)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 17:14
|Photo ID:
|9332270
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-NG544-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x896
|Size:
|518.44 KB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Tabatha Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Calhoun’s Approach to Leadership Accelerates AFTC’s Strategic Thrust
No keywords found.