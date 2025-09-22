ACB 1 supports the community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Electrician's Mate 1st Class Yolanda Ballesteros, left, and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Radien Alford speaks to students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. Both sailors discussed with the students on what they’d like to become in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)