    ACB 1 supports the community [Image 2 of 3]

    ACB 1 supports the community

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy Electrician's Mate 1st Class Yolanda Ballesteros, left, and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Radien Alford speaks to students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. Both sailors discussed with the students on what they’d like to become in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:33
    Photo ID: 9332192
    VIRIN: 250418-N-DA659-1028
    Resolution: 2999x2273
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, ACB 1 supports the community [Image 3 of 3], by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

