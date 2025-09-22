ACB 1 supports the community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 assist the students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. The event was to encourage the younger generation and tell them about the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)