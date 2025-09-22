ACB 1 supports the community

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 assist the students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. The event was to encourage the younger generation and tell them about the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:33
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
