U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 assist the students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. The event was to encourage the younger generation and tell them about the military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9332195
|VIRIN:
|250418-N-DA659-1056
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACB 1 supports the community [Image 3 of 3], by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.