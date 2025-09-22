Seaman Margatte Arroyoespinosa, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, plays soccer with students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. Arroyoespinosa volunteered to spend recess with the students to support the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9332186
|VIRIN:
|250418-N-DA659-1017
|Resolution:
|4230x2820
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACB 1 supports the community [Image 3 of 3], by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.