    ACB 1 supports the community

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    Seaman Margatte Arroyoespinosa, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, plays soccer with students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. Arroyoespinosa volunteered to spend recess with the students to support the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:33
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

