ACB 1 supports the community

Seaman Margatte Arroyoespinosa, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, plays soccer with students from Oneonta Elementary School on Imperial Beach, Ca., Apr. 18, 2025. Arroyoespinosa volunteered to spend recess with the students to support the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)