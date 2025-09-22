Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Scott, a company commander with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, recites notes during a game of kriegspiel as part of Division Leadership Assessment Program Course 3-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. Kriegspiel is a DLAP event designed to evaluate the mental and moral readiness of Marine Corps officers for future command opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9332104
    VIRIN: 250919-M-PK676-1072
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 25.08 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Dominic Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel
    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel
    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel
    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel
    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel
    DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine
    Marine Corps
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download