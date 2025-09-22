DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Scott, a company commander with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, recites notes during a game of kriegspiel as part of Division Leadership Assessment Program Course 3-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. Kriegspiel is a DLAP event designed to evaluate the mental and moral readiness of Marine Corps officers for future command opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)