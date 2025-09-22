U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Eric Pierone, a company commander with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, relays a plan during a game of Kriegspiel as part of Division Leadership Assessment Program Course 3-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. Kriegspiel is a DLAP event designed to evaluate the mental and moral readiness of Marine Corps officers for future command opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9332100
|VIRIN:
|250919-M-PK676-1010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|27.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLAP 3-25 kriegspiel [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Dominic Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.