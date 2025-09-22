DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps officers with 2nd Marine Division conduct a 5-kilometer run during Division Leadership Assessment Program Course 3-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. DLAP consists of multiple events designed to assess the ability of Marines in 2nd Marine Division to lead in future command opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)