DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run 

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Scott, a Tennessee native and company commander with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, runs during a 5-kilometer run as part of Division Leadership Assessment Program Course 3-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. DLAP consists of multiple events designed to assess the ability of Marines in 2nd Marine Division to lead in future command opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)