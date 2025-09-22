Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jonathan Scott, a Tennessee native and company commander with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, runs during a 5-kilometer run as part of Division Leadership Assessment Program Course 3-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. DLAP consists of multiple events designed to assess the ability of Marines in 2nd Marine Division to lead in future command opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dominic Trujillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9332079
    VIRIN: 250918-M-PK676-1084
    Resolution: 5217x7822
    Size: 32.11 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Dominic Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run 
    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run
    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run
    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run 
    DLAP 3-25 5-kilometer run 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Marine Division
    USMCnews
    DLAP
    Training 
    Leadership
    Officers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download