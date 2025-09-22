Retired Gen. David Goldfein, former Air Force chief of staff, speaks during a panel discussion “Lessons in Servant Leadership” at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9331855
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-LE393-1217
|Resolution:
|5812x3875
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former SecAF Wilson, retired Gen. Goldfein panel discussion [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.