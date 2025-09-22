Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former SecAF Wilson, retired Gen. Goldfein panel discussion [Image 2 of 5]

    Former SecAF Wilson, retired Gen. Goldfein panel discussion

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks during a panel discussion “Lessons in Servant Leadership” at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

