    Chinook Lands on Field [Image 6 of 7]

    Chinook Lands on Field

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    A U.S. Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 1-169th General Support Aviation Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard, lands to provide Chinook training support during the Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 22, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9331473
    VIRIN: 250922-A-QI027-1014
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 35.58 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinook Lands on Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

