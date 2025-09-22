Chinook Comes in for Landing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 1-169th General Support Aviation Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard, lands to provide Chinook training support during the Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 22, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)