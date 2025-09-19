AFRICOM Commander visits Benin leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, sits with Leonard Sonehekpon, a radio journalist with Bip Radio in Cotonou, Benin, on Sept. 16, 2025. Anderson gave the radio interview during his visit to Benin. Additionally, Anderson met with Benin’s President Patrice Talon; Minister of Defense, Dr. Alain Fortunet Nauatin; and Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Fructueux Gbaguidi. The engagements reaffirmed Benin’s strategic importance as a key security partner in the region and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)