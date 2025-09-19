AFRICOM Commander visits Benin leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, left, and Major General Fructueux Gbaguidi, Benin Chief of Defense Staff, listen to a Benin Chief of Defense Staff member in Cotonou, Benin, on Sept. 16, 2025. During his visit, Anderson met with Benin’s President Patrice Talon; Minister of Defense, Dr. Alain Fortunet Nauatin; and Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Fructueux Gbaguidi. The engagements reaffirmed Benin’s strategic importance as a key security partner in the region and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in support of shared goals for regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)