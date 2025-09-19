USS Frank Cable (AS 40) chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Conner Lawson, assigned to forward-deployed Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), is congratulated after a chief pinning ceremony held aboard Frank Cable during a scheduled port visit in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Sept. 16, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)