    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) chief pinning ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) chief pinning ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Conner Lawson, assigned to forward-deployed Emory-S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), receives his combination cover at a chief pinning ceremony held aboard Frank Cable during a scheduled port visit in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, Sept. 16, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 02:10
    Photo ID: 9330211
    VIRIN: 250916-N-JN495-1066
    Resolution: 5162x3441
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: PH
    AS 40
    Submarine Tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Chief Petty Officer
    Chief Pinning Ceremony

