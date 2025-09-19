U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Elizondo, left, an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, performs maintenance on a Compact Shovel Dozer alongside soldiers with the Kyushu Logistics Depot, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a bilateral maintenance exchange as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The maintenance exchange allowed the U.S. and JGSDF personnel to become familiarized with each other’s vehicles and equipment and to perform basic repairs on those systems, allowing further integration of capabilities in the event of deploying as a combined force. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Elizondo is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)