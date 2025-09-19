Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25  [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25 

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Elizondo, an engineer equipment operator with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, performs maintenance on a Compact Shovel Dozer during a bilateral maintenance exchange as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The maintenance exchange allowed the U.S. and Kyushu Logistics Depot, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, personnel to become familiarized with each other’s vehicles and equipment and to perform basic repairs on those systems, allowing further integration of capabilities in the event of deploying as a combined force. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Elizondo is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)  

    JGSDF
    III MEF
    3rd Maint. Bn.
    Marine Corps
    ResoluteDragon25

