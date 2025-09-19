Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25  [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25 

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ralph Boscacci, an amphibious assault vehicle technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, right, performs maintenance on an engine with soldiers with the Kyushu Logistics Depot, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a bilateral maintenance exchange as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025. The maintenance exchange allowed the U.S. and JGSDF personnel to become familiarized with each other’s vehicles and equipment and to perform basic repairs on those systems, allowing further integration of capabilities in the event of deploying as a combined force. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)  

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 01:42
    Photo ID: 9330176
    VIRIN: 250916-M-ER396-1055
    Resolution: 7634x5092
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in bilateral maintenance during Resolute Dragon 25  [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    III MEF
    3rd Maint. Bn.
    Marine Corps
    ResoluteDragon25

