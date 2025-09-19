Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Market Garden 81 - Pvt. John R. Towle ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Market Garden 81 - Pvt. John R. Towle ceremony

    NETHERLANDS

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Spc. Johann Puerta-Diaz, a Paratrooper assigned to 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, stands with the colors during a ceremony honoring Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. John R. Towle during the 81st commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Oosterhout, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2025. Towle served as a rocket launcher gunner in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. On Sept. 21, 1944, he was instrumental in defending against enemy counterattack and saved the lives of his comrades before being mortally wounded near Oosterhout. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Mar. 25, 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 9329944
    VIRIN: 250921-A-AJ888-1021
    Location: NL
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGardenWWII
    WWII81inEurope
    82nd Airborne Division
    Market Garden 81

