Market Garden 81 - Pvt. John R. Towle ceremony

Spc. Bogan Mchugh, a Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, holds the American flag during a ceremony honoring Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. John R. Towle during the 81st commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Oosterhout, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2025. Towle served as a rocket launcher gunner in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. On Sept. 21, 1944, he was instrumental in defending against enemy counterattack and saved the lives of his comrades before being mortally wounded near Oosterhout. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Mar. 25, 1945. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)