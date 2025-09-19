Sergeant 1st Class Kyra Dorn, Staff Sgt. Nicco Feemster and Staff Sgt. Lamar Riddick perform along with members of the US Army Field Band during halftime of the Arizona Cardinals football game.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9329876
|VIRIN:
|231112-A-OM792-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Rappers and Commercial Music Group perform at Halftime for Arizona Cardinals [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Jared Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.