    US Army Rappers and Commercial Music Group perform at Halftime for Arizona Cardinals [Image 1 of 6]

    US Army Rappers and Commercial Music Group perform at Halftime for Arizona Cardinals

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jared Morgan 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Sergeant 1st Class Kyra Dorn, Staff Sgt. Nicco Feemster and Staff Sgt. Lamar Riddick perform along with members of the US Army Field Band during halftime of the Arizona Cardinals football game.

