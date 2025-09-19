Staff Sgt. Aaron McAleavey performs along with members of the US Army Field Band during halftime of the Arizona Cardinals football game.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9329877
|VIRIN:
|231112-A-OM792-1003
|Resolution:
|5635x3757
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Rappers and Commercial Music Group perform at Halftime for Arizona Cardinals [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Jared Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.