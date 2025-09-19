Crossing Paths

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Kalena Welcher, a public affairs officer with the 473rd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, and Spc. Yamikani Vokhiwa, a mass communication public affairs specialist with the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct the two-mile run event of the Army Fitness Test (AFT) Aug. 21, 2025, in Marietta, Georgia. The Army Fitness Test assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)