Crossing the Line

U.S. Army Spc. Ayanna Tillman, a mass communication public affairs specialist with the 473rd Theater Public Affairs Support Element, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conducts the two-mile run event of the Army Fitness Test (AFT) Aug. 21, 2025, in Marietta, Georgia. The Army Fitness Test assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)