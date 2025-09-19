Finishing Up

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Norris and Sgt. Jaylan Caulton, mass communication public affairs sergeants with the 473rd Theater Public Affairs Support Element and the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct the two-mile run event of the Army Fitness Test (AFT) Aug. 21, 2025, in Marietta, Georgia. The Army Fitness Test assesses all components of physical readiness required to build movement lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9329691
    VIRIN: 250921-Z-KE355-3480
    Resolution: 4939x3293
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Georgia Army National Guard
    AFT
    U.S. National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Army National Guard

