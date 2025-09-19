Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kraneburg commemoration Operation For Market Garden 81. [Image 2 of 2]

    KRANEBURG, GERMANY

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division case the colors during the Kraneburg commemoration for Operation Market Garden’s 81st anniversary in Kraneburg, Germany September 21, 2025. Operation Market Garden was an Allied offensive during WWII in September 1944 to secure a corridor into Germany by capturing key river bridges in the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)

