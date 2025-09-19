Kraneburg commemoration Operation For Market Garden 81.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Henry Llewlyn-Usher, deputy commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division lays a floral wreath during the Kraneburg commemoration for Operation Market Garden’s 81st anniversary in Kraneburg, Germany September 21, 2025. Operation Market Garden was an Allied offensive during WWII in September 1944 to secure a corridor into Germany by capturing key river bridges in the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Donte Shelton)