Service members from Australian Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Forse and United States Army Japan pose for a group photo during exercise Orient Shield 25 opening ceremony at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 16, 2025. During Orient Shield, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.