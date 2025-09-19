Orient Shield 25 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanders from U.S. Army Pacific, Japan Ground Self Defense Force and Australian Army make their opening remarks during exercise Orient Shield’s opening ceremony at Sekiyama Training Base, Japan, September 16, 2025. During Orient Shield, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific