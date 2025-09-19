Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Orient Shield 25 Opening Ceremony

    SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    Service members from United States Army Japan, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Forces salute during the playing of each nation’s National Anthem during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Base, Japan, September 16, 2025. During Orient Shield, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
