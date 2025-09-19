Orient Shield 25 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from United States Army Japan, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Forces salute during the playing of each nation’s National Anthem during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Base, Japan, September 16, 2025. During Orient Shield, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.