    U.S. Navy continues to remove USS Arizona mooring platform concrete [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Navy continues to remove USS Arizona mooring platform concrete

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A concrete segment from a USS Arizona mooring platform lies upon the deck of a barge after being removed from Pearl Harbor, Sept. 20, 2025. Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona hull to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed these mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 22:43
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
