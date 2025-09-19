U.S. Navy continues to remove USS Arizona mooring platform concrete

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A crane lowers a concrete segment of a USS Arizona mooring platform as U.S. Navy contractors help place it on a barge, Sept. 20, 2025. Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are extracting two World War II-era mooring platforms from the USS Arizona hull to help preserve the ship. In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, the Navy installed these mooring platforms to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilization in the ongoing war effort. The battleship USS Missouri (BB-63), site of the surrender of the Japanese empire at the end of World War II, and now a museum ship, can be seen in the background. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)